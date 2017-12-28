In the next several issues The Arab Tribune will count down the top 10 local stories of 2017, as chosen by a panel of five area residents.
The Arab City Council got two updates on projects – the downtown sidewalks and the soccer building – and heard from Mayor Bob Joslin that he is looking into solar-powered charging stations as a service for residents.
The city is off to it’s best financial start that Arab City Clerk Tony Willis says he can remember.
Here are more observations from last Thursday’s walk-through of the new Arab football stadium while city and state officials conducted a formal inspection.
Competing without some of its starters finally caught up with the Arab varsity wrestling team late last week.
Knights had to settle for third-place finish at Florida last week.
